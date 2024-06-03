Short Interest in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Declines By 7.8%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. H World Group has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTHT

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.