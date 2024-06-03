Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Decreases By 5.4%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.31. 224,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

