Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Declines By 7.3%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.14. 379,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,726. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

