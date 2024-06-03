Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Rises By 8.3%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 222,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $29,264.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,265.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,319 shares of company stock valued at $53,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hycroft Mining as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

