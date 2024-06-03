Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Declines By 6.8%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

