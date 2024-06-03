Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Declines By 6.8%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.37.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innate Pharma
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.