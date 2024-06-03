Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Expands By 10.7%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,949 shares of company stock valued at $717,174. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,663. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 926.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

