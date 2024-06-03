Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Expands By 5.9%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in International Media Acquisition by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IMAQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

