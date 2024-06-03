Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 20.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KGSPY stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.1902 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.