Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Increases By 26.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MEDXF remained flat at $1.17 on Friday. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.56.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
