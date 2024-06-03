Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Increases By 26.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MEDXF remained flat at $1.17 on Friday. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.56.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

