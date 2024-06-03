Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Expands By 22.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 250,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,211. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 304.29% and a negative net margin of 186.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ontrak will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTRK Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

