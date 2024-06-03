Short Interest in Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Increases By 19.1%

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Predictive Discovery Price Performance
Shares of PDIYF stock remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. Predictive Discovery has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
