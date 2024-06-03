Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Declines By 13.5%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The India Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 251,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 183,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 81,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Trading Up 3.6 %

IFN opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

About The India Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

