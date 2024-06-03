Short Interest in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Declines By 22.3%

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. 6,836,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veralto by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

