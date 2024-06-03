Short Interest in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Grows By 16.7%

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 in the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,317. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.