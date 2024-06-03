Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $380.55 million and $5.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,260.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.00675975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00120187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00062551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00219299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00088996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,342,945,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,313,814,659 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.