Signet Jewelers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,151 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,980 call options.

SIG stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.26. 921,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

