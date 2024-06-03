Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) vs. Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Financial Review

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) and Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biophytis has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silverback Therapeutics and Biophytis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silverback Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biophytis has a consensus price target of $600.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,199.27%. Given Biophytis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biophytis is more favorable than Silverback Therapeutics.

74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Biophytis shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Biophytis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Biophytis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20% Biophytis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Biophytis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -2.43 Biophytis N/A N/A -$18.43 million N/A N/A

Summary

Biophytis beats Silverback Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Biophytis

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

