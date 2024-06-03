Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 0.9%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.41 and last traded at $137.34. Approximately 2,722,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,229,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $258,957,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.