SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.49

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 6346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

