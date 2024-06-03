Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spotify Technology Trading Up 5.6 %
Spotify Technology stock traded up $16.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.49. 2,277,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,481. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $319.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.38.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
