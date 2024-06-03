Status Price Tops $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $137.82 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,128.16 or 0.99744626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012056 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00112109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0355958 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $922,156.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

