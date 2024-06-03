Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,644,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,226 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,762,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 301,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,959. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.27.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

