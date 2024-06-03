Stephens Boosts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $128.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.43.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.13. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.