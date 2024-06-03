Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes $659,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 419,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 162,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 323,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

