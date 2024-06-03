Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of V stock traded down $3.37 on Monday, hitting $269.09. 1,707,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $221.02 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

