Stifel Nicolaus Raises Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $63.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BIRK opened at $57.00 on Friday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $58.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.