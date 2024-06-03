Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.16.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

