Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kohl’s Call Options (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 24,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 16,649 call options.

Kohl's Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,707. Kohl's has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl's

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

