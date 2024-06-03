StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TATT opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.