StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

