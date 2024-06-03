StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.