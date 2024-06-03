StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.61.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
