StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Up 0.0 %

SP stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth $4,156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SP Plus by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth $20,741,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

