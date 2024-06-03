Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR stock traded up $14.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,213. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

