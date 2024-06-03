Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $372.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $341.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

