Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $165.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $391.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
