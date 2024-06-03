Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

