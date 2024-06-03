Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAT traded down $6.91 on Monday, hitting $331.61. 534,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,780. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $220.75 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

