Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $38.55 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 683,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,549,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.01. 32,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $62.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.