Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $50,000 in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myomo by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 9.4% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,397,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Myomo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. 42,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.45. Myomo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Myomo

(Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.