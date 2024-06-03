Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 182,760 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1,807.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

DFAT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 50,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,848. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

