Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.50. 224,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,479. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

