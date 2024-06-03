Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. 1,893,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866,142. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

