SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.21 on Friday. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

