Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $343.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 109,596 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

