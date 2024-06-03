Susquehanna Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $138.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.75.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in NetApp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,361,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NetApp by 132.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $7,141,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

