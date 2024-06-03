SWS Partners Buys 929 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,176. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $325.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

