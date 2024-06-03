SWS Partners Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SWS Partners grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after buying an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after buying an additional 1,053,067 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $71,311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. 1,323,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

