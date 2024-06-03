SWS Partners Has $3.26 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %
WFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. 4,163,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,191,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
