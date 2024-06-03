SWS Partners Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. Tapestry comprises approximately 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

TPR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.16. 474,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,728. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

